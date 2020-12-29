https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/watch-joe-biden-slips-refers-kamala-harris-president-elect-saying-quiet-part-loud/

Former Vice President Joe Biden has once again slipped up and referred to Kamala Harris as the “President-Elect.”

Jake Schneider, Deputy Director of Rapid Response for Team Trump, noted that Biden was once again “saying the quiet part out loud.”

Joe Biden again says the quiet part out loud: “President-elect Harris” pic.twitter.com/e6kSlwDlnr — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 29, 2020

TRENDING: Tom Fitton Brilliantly Defends Rep. Gohmert in His Lawsuit Against VP Mike Pence to Resolve Election Results (VIDEO)

During a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Biden asserted that “President-elect Harris” took the COVID-19 vaccine to “instill public confidence.”

Biden has said that he will “develop some disease” and resign if him and Harris have a disagreement.

Another slip? It seems that what they plan has escaped her.They ask Biden about her disagreements with Kamala Harris on certain issues:

“As I told Barack, if I come to something where there is a fundamental disagreement,I will develop some disease and say that I have to resign” pic.twitter.com/YJ7YfIcLgv — randy 13 (@randy1392639353) December 4, 2020

“As I told Barack, if I come to something where there is a fundamental disagreement, I will develop some disease and say that I have to resign”

Biden, in September, referred to his presidential ticket as the “Harris-Biden” administration.

Again a Freudian slip up “Harris Biden Administration” pic.twitter.com/qCtFQWv8gh — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) September 15, 2020

Harris has also slipped up on her role.

“A Harris administration together with Joe Biden…” Freudian slip? pic.twitter.com/XEtLji17BX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2020

A few days before Biden’s gaffe, Harris, then the vice presidential candidate, referred to the “Harris administration” while discussing economic plans.

“A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

