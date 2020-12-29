http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DbCf1DPGvh4/

An Idaho mother who was arrested in April after taking her children to the playground spoke with Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, where she shared her story, saying draconian rules implemented in response to the Chinese coronavirus are pitting “good citizens against good officers.”

“It pits good citizens against good officers,” said Sara Brady of lockdown rules established in the wake of the Wuhan virus. “And sadly, what’s going to happen is — good officers are going to either have to make a choice to leave or they’re going to be fired for refusing to comply with an unconstitutional mandate.”

“And keep in mind, good officers are not making an oath to the constitution to go after good people,” Brady continued. “They want to go after the criminals. They want to do it for a righteous cause.”

“I think it’s done by design,” she added. “On purpose, to put our good men in law enforcement in these positions where good citizens are starting to be angry at them for the draconian measures that they’re putting on people.”

Brady — who is also married to a police officer — added that her husband is uncomfortable with the idea of arresting mothers for taking their children to the playground.

“He told me, ‘I didn’t put on a badge and to go to work every day to do things like arrest moms.’ So he was supportive of me,” said Brady. “He would’ve never gone to a park and arrested moms for taking their kids to a playground.”

The Idaho mother also mentioned that the police had arrived at the playground that day because a fellow citizen called them.

After Breitbart asked what she thought of people who call the police on fellow citizens to do the government’s bidding, Brady said that it reminded her of a “Brownshirt.”

“The first thing that comes to mind is a Brownshirt, someone that’s tattling on their neighbor,” said Brady. “And come on, you’re tattling on kids who are out playing in fresh air and sunshine. I don’t know if you can get any more low than that.”

“Word on the street was it was a woman that was sitting in her car eating lunch,” she added. “I think she was just mad seeing all the kids having fun, and she was upset that they were not following the rules.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

