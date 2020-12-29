https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/disgrace-pence-disagreed-louie-gohmert-electoral-college-vote-lawsuit/

Before Vice President Mike Pence was sued by Representative Louie Gohmert their lawyers met and the two sides disagreed about how the Electoral College is formally accepted.

After the meeting, Rep. Gohmert sued VP Pence and argued that Mike Pence should pick competing slates from the swing states Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigann, Wisconsin due to the mass amount of fraud in the 2020 stolen election.

Evidently, Mike Pence is interested in getting out of politics.

Trump voters WILL NEVER FORGET such a betrayal to this country and president.

Newsmax reported:

TRENDING: Tom Fitton Brilliantly Defends Rep. Gohmert in His Lawsuit Against VP Mike Pence to Resolve Election Results (VIDEO)

Before Vice President Mike Pence was sued by a Republican congressman from Texas in a Hail Mary attempt to reverse the November election, their lawyers held a private meeting in which they disagreed about how the Electoral College vote is formally accepted. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who claims Pence has the power to hand President Donald Trump a second term by rejecting Democratic electors from swing states, described the failed talks in a Tuesday filing in federal court in Tyler, Texas. Gohmert is seeking a court order requiring the Office of the Counsel for the Vice President and the U.S. Justice Department to respond to the lawsuit by Wednesday evening. The Senate and House meet jointly on Jan. 6 to open and count certificates of electoral votes. The vice president has the constitutional role of presiding over the Senate, which has traditionally included overseeing the formal acceptance of the Electoral College vote. Gohmert’s filing Tuesday also asked U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump appointee, to expedite the case and rule by Jan. 4, to allow time for a fast appeal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

