We reported a couple weeks ago that the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that over 200,000 [likely mostly] Biden votes were ruled illegitimate.

This clearly places this state in President Trump’s column. Will this be reflected on January 6th?

We reported a couple weeks ago that the Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed with the President’s position on indefinitely confined cases.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mark Jefferson and the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

But the court noted that a determination must be make in every case before tossing a ballot, as President Trump has sought in a separate lawsuit.

Under Wisconsin law, a voter may receive a ballot by mail and bypass Wisconsin’s voter ID law, if the voter, by his own determination, concludes he “confined” based on age, physical illness, or infirmity. This fall, roughly 215,000 voters in Wisconsin said they were indefinitely confined, nearly a four-fold increase from the 2016 election.

The court said the government’s interpretation of Wisconsin’s indefinitely confined was erroneous. “A county clerk may not “declare” that any elector is indefinitely confined due to a pandemic,” the court said. The court further stated that, “…the presence of a communicable disease such as COVID-19, in and of itself, does not entitle all electors [voters] in Wisconsin to obtain an absentee ballot…”

Moreover, the court stated that lockdown orders do not meet the requirements under Wisconsin law to allow a voter to claim the status of “indefinitely confined” either.

There are 240,000 indefinitely confined cases in Wisconsin this year. Most are illegitimate and these were unquestionably votes for Joe Biden.

A judge has agreed that these votes are illegitimate. Republicans should eliminate every one until the Democrats can prove any of them are legitimate.

Will the Republican leadership stand up and disqualify these votes and assign all their electoral votes to President Trump and will these be included in VP Pence’s decision next week when recognizing who won the 2020 election?



