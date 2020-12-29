https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/29/with-orange-man-on-his-way-out-erstwhile-covid19-anti-vaxxer-kamala-harris-bravely-pretends-shes-trusted-the-scientists-all-along-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Best thing he's ever done for NYC': Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly planning to lay himself off
September 16, 2020
'Imagine if': Ben Rhodes decries our electoral 'system,' gets reminded about the brilliance of the Constitution
October 25, 2020
What if Trump did this? Campaign advisers tell Axios that Joe Biden will 'address the nation as its new leader' if media declare him the winner
November 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy