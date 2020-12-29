https://www.theblaze.com/news/death-threats-election-michigan-official

A woman was charged with making threats against a Republican election official in Michigan who had refused to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Details of the charges against 23-year-old Katelyn Jones were documented last week in an FBI court filing.

Prosecutors say that Jones sent a photos of a dead body and a threat to the family of Monica Palmer, a member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

The Wayne County Board became one of the centers of contention in the 2020 presidential election when two members refused to certify the results that claimed former Vice President Joe Biden was the winner.

“Based on what I saw and went through in poll books in this canvass, I believe that we do not have complete and accurate information in those poll books,” said Palmer, the Republican chairwoman of the board, at the time.

The Republican members were publicly excoriated until they relented and later voted to certify the results.

Part of that public outrage included threats from Jones, said prosecutors.

Screenshots of the text messages allegedly sent by Jones showed photos of corpses blurred out. One of the messages asks Palmer to imagine the dead person is her daughter. Another calls her a terrorist for interfering in the election.

“The allegations in this case should make all of us disgusted,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said. “There is simply no place in Michigan, or in the United States, for chilling threats like this to people who are simply doing what they believe is correct.”

Schneider said there are other investigations into separate incidents of threats made against election officials.

Jones was charged with making threats of violence, and she faces up to 20 years of prison if found guilty of the charges.

After voting to certify the results, Palmer signed an affidavit saying she rescinded her vote because she was bullied and lied to by the Democrats.

