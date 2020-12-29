https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wow-georgia-judge-also-stacy-abrams-sister-blocks-elections-officials-challenging-voters-live-outside-registered-district/

Sisters Judge Leslie Gardner and Stacey Abrams

They will do ANYTHING to cheat and steal an election.

Judge Leslie A. Gardner blocked the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations from keeping more than 4,000 “targeted voters” from casting ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff election on Jan. 5.

The voters in question allegedly live outside of the jurisdictions in which they were registered — which would be an illegal vote!

U.S. District Court Judge Leslie A. Gardner is the sister of Stacey Abrams.

A federal judge in Georgia on Monday ordered two counties to reverse a decision removing more than 4,000 voters from the rolls… The judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner — the sister of former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams….https://t.co/i6Ny4eub0z — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 29, 2020

This move by Judge Gardner is promoting illegal votes.

This would seem pretty black and white. If they moved, they shouldn’t be able to vote. If something like that can’t be judged fairly and is left to stand then we have even bigger problems. Judges themselves are acting completely lawless. — InvestCHK (@InvestCHK) December 29, 2020

FOX 8 reported:

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations from keeping more than 4,000 “targeted voters” from casting ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff election on Jan. 5. The order came late Monday from U.S. District Court Judge Leslie A. Gardner, who is based in Albany. Gardner is the sister of Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams. Majority Forward, a nonprofit voter registration and turnout organization, petitioned the court in the Middle District of Georgia to stop two challenges to voters who were believed to live outside of the jurisdictions in which they were registered. Gardener’s decision impacts voters in Muscogee County and also voters in Ben Hill County. The order last for eight days, which would carry it through the Jan. 5 election day. Early voting started in the two runoffs that will likely decide control of the U.S. Senate two weeks ago. More than 2 million Georgians have already voted.

