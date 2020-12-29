http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Fme2jIDMvdw/youre-talking-to-a-desperate-man.php

The desperate man is the owner of a Los Angeles restaurant called Bread and Barley. He has done his best to comply with the ever-shifting demands of Governor Gavin Newsom, but it’s tough. After all, he doesn’t run an $800 a plate restaurant of the sort that Newsom and his lobbyist friends frequent, flouting the orders that apply to the little people. Finally he snapped. The immediate cause was a health department inspector who demanded that he prevent people who bought food to go from his restaurant from sitting on a nearby city-owned bench.

The restaurant owner responded by moving his truck to block a health department vehicle, which led to the dialogue that you see in this video. It illustrates the most important class divide of our time, of which the restaurant owner is acutely aware: the division between the privileged elite, public employees who are getting paid during our selective and irrational covid shutdowns, courtesy of the taxpayers, and those who are left to fend for themselves, trying to keep themselves and their employees in business.

The video waxes and wanes and the sound isn’t great, but it is well worth your time because of the voice of truth that is the owner of Bread and Barley:

