Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a House-passed bill to increase the amount of recently passed stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, marking the second day the legislation has hit roadblocks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP senator says he’ll block consent for ,000 stimulus checks Intercept’s DC bureau chief: McConnell was ‘quite fine’ with Trump losing reelection Trump targets congressional Republicans on multiple fronts MORE (R-Ky.) and Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) blocked an attempt by Democrats to either pass or vote on the bill, which passed the House on Monday.

The floor drama underscores the increasing likelihood that lawmakers will not be able to pass a bill to boost the stimulus checks before the 116th Congress wraps on Sunday.

“The Senate is not going to split apart the three issues that President Trump Donald TrumpGeorgia signature audit finds no fraud in presidential election Pompeo calls for release of Chinese journalist jailed over coronavirus coverage Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say MORE linked together just because Democrats are afraid to address two of them. The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

McConnell introduced his own measure on Tuesday that would tie an increase in the stimulus checks to the repeal of a liability shield used by tech companies and the creation of a commission to investigate the 2020 election.

Toomey, who pledged that he would not allow a vote, added, “We know for a fact that a large majority of those checks are going to go to people who had no lost income. How does that make any sense at all?”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerMcConnell blocks vote on K checks, signals new package New York Democratic Party chairman warns Ocasio-Cortez against challenging Schumer Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE (D-N.Y.) tried to pass the House bill, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPush for ,000 stimulus checks hits Senate buzzsaw McConnell blocks vote on K checks, signals new package Trump ends Obama’s 12-year run as most admired man: Gallup MORE (I-Vt.) tried to schedule a vote. They were blocked by McConnell and Toomey, respectively. Under the Senate’s rules, any one senator can ask for a vote, but any one senator can also block that request.

“There is a very simple solution to this dilemma. Leader McConnell should bring both measures up for a vote and let the chips fall where they may,” Schumer said.

Sanders added that allowing a vote would be “democracy.”

“We have differences of opinion. All that I am asking is give us a vote. What’s the problem? Allow the United States senators to cast a vote as to whether or not they are for the $2,000 check or whether they’re against it,” Sanders said.

