Guest hosting on the Dan Proft Show yesterday, one of my guests was Dr. Joel Zinberg. Zinberg is both a doctor and a lawyer. He is a Senior Fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute and an Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He was General Counsel and a Senior Economist at the Council of Economic Advisers from 2017 to 2019.

We talked about his City Journal article, “A Path to Better Days,” and generally about the rapidly-improving covid landscape, as well as the incoming Biden administration. Here is the interview; I think it is worth your while:

https://www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2020/12/Joel-Zinberg.mp3

