In this episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin was joined by comedian, social critic, and father of podcasting, Adam Carolla, to talk about how California’s Democratic voters are, in his opinion, responsible for the lockdowns they are now fleeing in droves.

Adam said he believes leftists have a backward view of the value of work, forgetting the “super important part of work, which is self-worth, and pride, and self-esteem, and the depression that kicks in, and all that, once you get on the dole.”

He also talked about the “cognitive dissonance” he thinks Democratic voters have between their voting patterns and the high taxes, draconian lockdowns, and general tyranny they find themselves living under.

“I’ve been saying for a number of years that all roads lead to narcissism,” Adam said. “The people I know that vote [Democratic], they voted that way and now they want to kind of will themselves to be correct … these are people that hate being wrong. They have huge egos and they never want to be wrong.”

Dave and Adam discussed California Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly’s stunning admission that outdoor dining bans are “not a comment on the relative safety of outdoor dining” but are actually about trying to keep people at home.

“It was a comment that kind of slid by a lot of people,” Adam said of Ghaly’s admission. “But it’s a very scary precedent when the powers that be are essentially saying, ‘You’re gonna stay home because I told you to stay home.’ And then you say, ‘Give me proof why I should stay home.’ And they go, ‘I don’t have to give you proof. I told you to stay home.'”

