Sen. Josh Hawley slammed Walmart on Wednesday after an employee used the company’s account to insult the Republican congressman from Missouri for raising questions about 2020 election integrity.

“Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser,” the post read.

The tweet came in response to Hawley’s announcement that he will object during the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6 unless an election integrity and voter fraud investigation is called.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley said, noting that some Democrats objected to the elections in 2004 and 2016. “And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act.”

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

While the tweet was removed and quickly followed by an apology from Walmart, it is unclear if the corporation plans to fire the employee who wrote the post.

“The tweet was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team who intended to publish this comment to their personal account,” said Walmart’s Senior Manager of National Media Relations Casey Staheli.

“We have removed the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college,” the spokesman continued. “We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position.”

Hawley, however, was quick to jump on the corporation for its error, also asking if the company would apologize for using slave labor.

“Thanks ⁦@Walmart for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?” Hawley tweeted. “Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business,” he added.

Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Shortly after Hawley’s post criticizing the corporation, #BoycottWalmart began trending on Twitter, filled with posts slamming the company and threatening to take their business elsewhere.

