Greg Bluestein has been covering the Senate runoff in Georgia, and despite the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s best efforts to cover for the Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock campaigns, the paper has finally reported on those allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife with the framing that Republicans are pouncing on the claims in the final week before the election.

Sorry, the GOP didn’t pounce … it resurfaced.

We were told many times by no less than Hillary Clinton that we are to believe women.

