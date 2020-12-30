https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/30/ajc-reports-that-republicans-are-pouncing-on-those-domestic-abuse-allegations-against-raphael-warnock/

Greg Bluestein has been covering the Senate runoff in Georgia, and despite the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s best efforts to cover for the Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock campaigns, the paper has finally reported on those allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife with the framing that Republicans are pouncing on the claims in the final week before the election.

Sorry, the GOP didn’t pounce … it resurfaced.

“How *dare* the GOP react to Warnock running over his wife!” — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 30, 2020

GOP pounces on Warnock running over ex-wife’s foot with a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/svjw2AZZgR — WinterWonderlandCalvin (@MWBRI) December 30, 2020

I had a “dispute” with UberEats today Warnock ran over his wife’s foot with his car before the police got involved ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/fNQ6uRcCOP — Mark Morgan (@MarkMorganWI) December 30, 2020

Call me crazy but running over your wife’s foot seems like relevant information for voters, not just some diabolical GOP oppo dump. https://t.co/DY8AysHyYR — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) December 30, 2020

You mean the story about him running her over with a car? — Cosmo Kramer (@CosmoKramer100) December 30, 2020

Maybe he just shouldn’t run over his wife? — Chris Conlon (@chrisc334) December 30, 2020

Ex-wife calls Warnock a monster behind closed doors who on police body cam after alleged assault, GOP pounces because MSM smothers story. — JRP (@JRPSD) December 30, 2020

Why didn’t you “resurface it”? Is it not news? — President-Elect Corner Pundit (@Corner_Pundit) December 30, 2020

Perhaps it’s because you did not properly investigate Warnock’s history of domestic abuse. Also please correct your tweet and note that the event was Warnock running over his wife’s foot with a motor vehicle. — EJ (@Ejmiller25) December 30, 2020

*Warnock tries running over his wife Bluestein: How dare the GOP talk about it! — Calogero (@Caloger92909585) December 30, 2020

Resurfaced that he abused his wife* — 🕺🏻, MBA (@JayYams) December 30, 2020

So it’s the GOP’s fault. Got it. — TANSTAAFL (@tanstaafl6823) December 30, 2020

We were told many times by no less than Hillary Clinton that we are to believe women.

The fact that he’s a child abusing, antisemitic communist is more than enough for me. — Keith ⛄⛄⛄Burton (@bbeekk321) December 30, 2020

Add in a little child abuse and you’ve got a great candidate. — Scott Steadman Lucas (@steadman_lucas) December 30, 2020

