Progressive actress Alyssa Milano recently tried to persuade “anti-maskers” to wear face coverings to guard themselves from the coronavirus by arguing that the small pieces of cloth offer greater protection than AR-15s.

“Anti-maskers are the same people who think they need an AR-15 for ‘protection,'” the anti-gun activist and frequent critic of conservatives scoffingly tweeted on Tuesday, adding, “LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK: A MASK WILL PROTECT YOU *MORE* THAN AN AR-15 WILL.”

Milano’s argument is sensible enough, right? Masks in all likelihood have a better shot of warding off the coronavirus than guns do. After all, wearing a face covering is currently thought to help limit the spread of certain infectious diseases and is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Except, literally no one thought that AR-15s were useful for preventing the spread of viral illnesses. So as is patently obvious, Milano was just trying to use the anti-mask movement as an opportunity to take a pot shot at gun-owning Americans.

She got torched

Soon after posting, Milano was roasted for her nonsensical apples-to-oranges comparison.

After all, in the same way that guns don’t offer much protection against tiny viruses, cloth face coverings won’t do much to protect someone in the event their home is invaded by armed intruders.

“Those tools are for very different kinds of threats,” tweeted Washington Free Beacon reporter Stephen Gutowski in response. “I own both AR-15s and KN-95s. I don’t see any conflict in that whatsoever.”

“Surely I’m not the only person in America who believes wearing a mask helps reduce virus spread and firearms protect from those who wish you harm,” Washington Examiner reporter Kimberly Ross added.

“Uh, they could theoretically both protect you against different things,” another Twitter user wrote. “Is there a reason you think these two things are mutually exclusive? Or related in any logical way at all?”

Another Twitter user said, “I guess you can strangle bad guys with your mask.”

Still another commenter challenged Milano to a duel, writing, “I get an AR-15 and she gets a mask.”

The Daily Wire also had some fun with the news:

