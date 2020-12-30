https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/30/amazing-paragraph-guess-why-person-interviewed-for-ny-times-hilaria-baldwin-story-was-granted-anonymity/

Yesterday we told you that the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, Hilaria “Hillary” Baldwin, made it clear she was not going to “sit down and be canceled” after her ethnicity was questioned. Baldwin’s damage control included sitting down for a lengthy interview with the New York Times:

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising part of the story is why one person interviewed didn’t want his or her identity known:

Most believable request for anonymity ever? You make the call!

That paragraph is certainly something else.

