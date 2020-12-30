https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/30/amazing-paragraph-guess-why-person-interviewed-for-ny-times-hilaria-baldwin-story-was-granted-anonymity/

Yesterday we told you that the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, Hilaria “Hillary” Baldwin, made it clear she was not going to “sit down and be canceled” after her ethnicity was questioned. Baldwin’s damage control included sitting down for a lengthy interview with the New York Times:

“The whole ‘Hilaria’ thing is hilarious to me,” her former dance partner told me. “I understand why she did it. It was always her desire to be considered Spanish.” https://t.co/0iLd859BFx — katie rosman (@katierosman) December 30, 2020

The Spanish Inquisition of 2020: ⁦@katierosman⁩ talks with Hilaria Baldwin (neé Hillary Heyward-Thomas). Ay, dios mío! 👏❤️🙏🔥 https://t.co/ymiw7DXUpk — Rachel Dodes, MSc (@racheld) December 30, 2020

The NY Times – Where random 15 year old girls get their life ruined over a 3 year old Snapchat but famous millionaire celebs get rehabbed for a decade of public cultural appropriation. pic.twitter.com/qESqEtQOLs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2020

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising part of the story is why one person interviewed didn’t want his or her identity known:

most explanations for anonymous attribution are dull boilerplate (“… in order to discuss confidential conversations”) this one is differenthttps://t.co/w5O3ozjnyE pic.twitter.com/WWAhRwPlMD — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) December 30, 2020

Most believable request for anonymity ever? You make the call!

“… said the woman, who was granted anonymity by The New York Times because she said she was scared that Mr. Baldwin … would punch her. (A spokeswoman for Mr. Baldwin declined to comment.)” https://t.co/kRsLvYgKff pic.twitter.com/Tr5rJjSl0t — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 30, 2020

Classic in the genre of reasons given for granting anonymity…@katierosman https://t.co/SeGJerucGb pic.twitter.com/4bDKHyuHm8 — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) December 30, 2020

New candidate for best explanatory clause about granting anonymityhttps://t.co/u2M4K0qWAp pic.twitter.com/5QmL2swRrm — jason shevrin (@jasonshevrin) December 30, 2020

This entire 80-minute NYT interview between Hilaria Baldwin and @katierosman is a ride and worth a read, but especially this explainer for why the whistleblower tweeter wants to stay anonymous. https://t.co/4wf76HpBZU pic.twitter.com/cXMbJqJ7oA — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) December 30, 2020

That paragraph is certainly something else.

