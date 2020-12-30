https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/klobuchar-accuses-hawley-of-coup-attempt/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Senator Amy Klobuchar — “This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Committee, I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th!”
It can hardly be called a ‘coup attempt’ when the Constitution is being followed to the letter.
This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt.
Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020
Democrat Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar slammed Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley for becoming the first Senator to say he will object during Congress’s counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, calling it a “coup attempt.”
Read more here: https://t.co/0teNfq1wbC
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 30, 2020