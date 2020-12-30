https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/klobuchar-accuses-hawley-of-coup-attempt/

Senator Amy Klobuchar — “This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Committee, I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th!”

It can hardly be called a ‘coup attempt’ when the Constitution is being followed to the letter.

