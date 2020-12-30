http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/92hAjkzX_oA/

Left-wing actress-comedian Amy Schumer is slated to lead a phone bank to flip Georgia blue on January 5, following her cousin Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) infamous rallying cry to “take Georgia” and then “change the America.”

“Join me this weekend as I help phone bank with #Generatorcollective & #knockfordemocracy for the Jan 5th run-off election to help get @reverendwarnock & @ossoff elected to flip the Senate,” the Trainwreck actress said, providing a link to sign up, alongside a list of details. Schumer is slated to co-host on Saturday afternoon.

Join me this weekend as I help phone bank with #Generatorcollective & #knockfordemocracy for the Jan 5th run-off election to help get @reverendwarnock & @ossoff elected to flip the Senate

Sign up here: https://t.co/6QDqlBVegv pic.twitter.com/5J5Wqh9cMG — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) December 30, 2020

Days after the presidential election, a maskless Sen. Schumer gathered with a group of supporters, seemingly ignoring social distancing protocols, and triumphantly declared that “now we take Georgia, then we change the world!” following the establishment media declaring Joe Biden the victor of the 2020 presidential election.

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020

Amy Schumer is hardly the only Hollywood leftist to go all-in on efforts to flip Georgia blue. Dozens of celebrities have inserted themselves in the desperate endeavor to boost Democrats ahead of the runoff elections. Some notable figures include Alec Baldwin, Ariana Grande, Mandy Moore, Ed Helms, Kevin Bacon, and Justin Timberlake.

The time is NOW to do everything you can to elect @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff. I’m joining @StaceyAbrams tomorrow for the FINAL grassroots fundraiser of the runoff. Chip in now and let’s get this done: https://t.co/qfTgUMvK1E pic.twitter.com/y4ZymOg75G — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) December 28, 2020

On Tuesday, Seinfeld actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus participated in what has been described as a final grassroots fundraiser for the Democrat candidates alongside failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose sister — a federal judge in Georgia — effectively sided with Democrats in issues related to voter eligibility in two Georgia counties ahead of the runoff, refusing to recuse herself from the case.

Notably, one of the Democrat Senate hopefuls, Jon Ossoff, has raised nearly six times more in California than he has in Georgia.

The runoff elections will determine the balance of power in Congress. Victories for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock would split the Senate, giving the power to the party in control of the Oval Office.

