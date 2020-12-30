https://noqreport.com/2020/12/30/anyone-who-reads-doj-researcher-john-lotts-paper-and-still-denies-voter-fraud-is-a-fool/

Americans have been conned. We are still being conned. This is, in fact, the biggest con-job perpetrated against the masses since WMDs were used as the predicate for permanent Middle East wars. The only reason that con-job was technically bigger is because it fooled more people. This one only seems to be fooling about half of the country. But its effects may end up being even bigger as a corrupt, controlled puppet of the Chinese Communist Party is poised to become the leader of the free world.

An academic analysis and report written by a Department of Justice researcher may be the clearest indication that massive voter fraud took place. It’s not that it presents additional evidence, but instead dives into the numbers in a way that makes it crystal clear voter fraud was the only viable explanation for surges in votes that were isolated to key counties in swing states. What makes his analysis different from others is that it quantifies the likely voter fraud scope in a way that makes clear it was sufficient to change the results of the election. According to the abstract of his 25-page report:

This study provides measures of vote fraud in the 2020 presidential election. It first compares Fulton county’s precincts that are adjacent to similar precincts in neighboring counties that had no allegations of fraud to isolate the impact of Fulton county’s vote-counting process (including potential fraud). In measuring the difference in President Trump’s vote share of the absentee ballots for these adjacent precincts, we account for the difference in his vote share of the in-person voting and the difference in registered voters’ demographics. The best estimate shows an unusual 7.81% drop in Trump’s percentage of the absentee ballots for Fulton County alone of 11,350 votes, or over 80% of Biden’s vote lead in Georgia. The same approach is applied to Allegheny County in Pennsylvania for both absentee and provisional ballots. The estimated number of fraudulent votes from those two sources is about 55,270 votes.

Second, vote fraud can increase voter turnout rate. Increased fraud can take many forms: higher rates of filling out absentee ballots for people who hadn’t voted, dead people voting, ineligible people voting, or even payments to legally registered people for their votes. However, the increase might not be as large as the fraud if votes for opposing candidates are either lost, destroyed, or replaced with ballots filled out for the other candidate. The estimates here indicate that there were 70,000 to 79,000 “excess” votes in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Adding Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin, the total increases to up to 289,000 excess votes.

The data Lott analyzes and subsequently explains is inexplicable without the presence of massive voter fraud. But it’s bigger than that. The coordination between states becomes apparent when we realize the same process that were used in one county were also applied to others. There are differences in the way the cheaters went about their normal business of cheating before and on election night, but the post-election night injections of ballots were uniform. In other words, they cheated stealthily at first but when it was clear they had still lost, they went with the clumsier, more easily noticeable wholesale fraud attempts.

Unfortunately, all of the so-called “arbiters of truth” have declined to cover any of this, just as they’ve covered up the entire process from the start. Mainstream media and Big Tech in particular are complicit in this cover-up to the point that they often do not even try to debunk reports like Lott’s. They simply announce that the election is over and there’s nothing more to be said about it. But the details of Lott’s report are not only worth reading, but definitely worth spreading to the masses. If mainstream media won’t cover it, we will. If Big Tech will try to suppress it, we’ll continue to share anyway.

New Lott study estimates 11,350 absentee votes lost to Trump in Georgia. Another 289,000 “excess (fraudulent) votes” across GA, AZ, MI, NV, PA, and WI. Check it out! ➡️https://t.co/eIBjdmox5R pic.twitter.com/2MlKVbBoLO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

John Lott is a world-renowned economist and statistician. His work has always been impeccable and this particular research is top notch. There is no feasible way for the left to counter it, which is why they’re focused on keeping it away from as many eyeballs as possible. As we continue to hope and pray for the MOAB to arrive, this isn’t it. But it’s further affirmation of the righteousness of our pursuits. The truth is clearly on our side even if they liars are more powerful and numerous.

Is it a bombshell? Technically, no. It’s a methodical, comprehensive analysis that logically reveals what tens of millions of Americans already knew: The election was stolen through massive, coordinated voter fraud. This is 100% certain.

