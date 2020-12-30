https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/arizona-attorney-general-joins-battle-forensic-audit-maricopa-county-elections-equipment-ballot-images/

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Wednesday joined in the battle for a forensic audit of Maricopa County elections equipment and ballot images.

Mr. Brnovich filed an amicus brief in support of the Senate subpoenas.

A couple weeks ago the Maricopa Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to refuse to comply with legislative subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for a forensic audit.

Instead of supporting transparency and making sure there was a free and fair election, they filed a complaint in Superior Court.

Subpoenas were previously issued for the machines by the Arizona Senate Judiciary.

“The goal is to verify the machines did what they are supposed to do,” Senate President Karen Fann said.

Arizona Attorney General Brnovich argued four main points in the amicus brief filed today:

(1) The Arizona Legislature has broad constitutional and statutory authority to issue legislative subpoenas

(2) The Court’s review of legislative subpoenas should be deferential

(3) The presiding officer of either house or the chairman of any committee have the power to issue subpoenas to the County related to the County’s election administration

(4) Subpoenas issued to political subdivisions, like the County, do not present separation of powers issues

There was massive Democrat voter fraud in Arizona in the 2020 election in a few key counties — ESPECIALLY MARICOPA!

Arizona is now reporting 79.9% voter turnout, the HIGHEST in the country according to latest aggregated results from Statista. It is also easily the biggest turnout in the state’s history.

Data scientists took a closer look at what happened in 8 counties in Arizona including Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Coconino counties, and it’s shocking.

The data scientists identified a whopping 790,175 laundered votes that were injected into the system across 8 counties in Arizona!

