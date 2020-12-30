https://www.q13fox.com/news/authorities-responding-to-bomb-threat-in-leavenworth-evacuations-ordered

Multiple agencies are responding to a bomb threat reported in Leavenworth to emergency officials Tuesday night.

Local authorities issued an evacuation of the area and lockdown at Cascade Medical Center.

Chelan County Emergency Management reported the bomb threat around 9 p.m. Undersheriff Jason Matthews says RiverCom dispatchers received a tip from an unidentified man about a reported explosive device inside a garbage can at the 800 block of Front St. in downtown Leavenworth.

A reverse 911 call was made an emergency alert was issued to residents in the area.

Bomb techs have been deployed to the area; approximately seven Chelan County deputies and approximately three state patrol officers are in the area tonight investigating. Chelan County emergency officials and WSP are asking the public to avoid the area during this time.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant says US 2 between Icicle Rd. and E. Leavenworth Rd. is closed.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

