https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-police-consentdecrees/2020/12/30/id/1003683

Joe Biden’s administration will return to the Obama-era “pattern-or-practice investigations” and “consent decrees” to essentially prosecute police departments for what it considers “systemic police misconduct,” according to his campaign website.

The campaign issued a statement on its website echoing the claim of “systemic racism” by protesters and rioters following the death of a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

“We need to confront racial and income-based disparities in our justice system and eliminate overly harsh sentencing for non-violent crimes,” the statement said.

The Obama administration opened 25 “pattern or practice” investigations, compared to one under President Donald Trump, according to The Washington Post, and used consent decrees, which Trump’s first attorney general, former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, called “one of the most dangerous, and rarely discussed, exercises of raw power…”

“Consent decrees have a profound effect on our legal system as they constitute an end-run around the democratic process.”

Several major cities experienced rioting following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, who was restrained by an officer with his knee to Floyd’s neck. According to the medical examiner’s report, Floyd died of a heart attack. It found no evidence of asphyxiation but ruled the death a homicide.

