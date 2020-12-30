https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/30/blue-checked-lefty-trial-lawyer-crowned-king-shthead-for-his-monstrous-take-on-gop-rep-elect-luke-letlows-covid19-death/

Last night, news broke that GOP Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died, reportedly following surgery related to a COVID19 infection.

That’s good advice. Unfortunately, some people have decided not to take it.

People like Vox’s Aaron Rupar, for example:

And Molly Jong-Fast, of course:

Pathetic.

But as low as those blows were, they paled in comparison to this one from blue-checked trial lawyer Max Kennerly:

Apparently Max hasn’t bothered to take any time to acquaint himself with Letlow:

Max hasn’t acquainted himself with basic human decency, either.

There are flaming garbage people. And then there’s Max Kennerly.

As Max would say, why not both?

