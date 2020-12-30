https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-arizona-patriots-identify-160000-400000-phantom-ballots-state-2020-election-results/

As we noted earlier, a group of patriots in Arizona held a presentation this evening outside the capitol in Arizona.

Arizona Patriots held the rally at the Arizona state capitol and their accounts were shocking.

An estimate by these patriots in Arizona is that between 160,000 and 400,000 ‘phantom’ ballots are present in Arizona’s 2020 election results:

TRENDING: BREAKING: “I Cannot Vote to Certify the Electoral College Results on January 6th” – MO Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Electoral College Certification Process

🥵💥🔥💥🔥🇺🇸💥💥💥💥💥Arizona patriots identify 160,000 to 400,000 garbage ballots. Cheaters use the name Garcia in AZ and Jackson in black districts to manufacture votes. pic.twitter.com/4A9H7WrQqH — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) December 31, 2020

A number of ordinary Americans gave their stories of what they did and what they found out. These modern day patriots had numerous stories of voter and election fraud. One patriot for example, looked up the addresses for individuals who were listed as voting in the election and the name connected to the address in 11 cases was ‘Unknown Voter’:

In Arizona one patriot who looked into election fraud in the state identified 11 people whose names were “unknown voter”. #wth pic.twitter.com/waacCIxVbV — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) December 31, 2020

The ballots in Arizona should be investigated. Let’s hope they are wise enough to bring in Jevon Pulitzer to perform a review of the paper ballots in Maricopa County like he is now doing in Fulton County Georgia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

