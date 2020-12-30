https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-big-vp-mike-pences-trip-israel-january-6th-cancelled/

Vice President Mike Pence hasn’t traveled overseas during the entire China Coronavirus campaign. On January 6th, after overseeing the declaration of the winner of the 2020 election, Pence was scheduled to jump on a flight to Israel.

NBC New York reported on Monday that after the vote on the electoral college pick for US President on January 6th, VP Pence will travel overseas.

Well, today that trip was canceled.

This is a huge development and comes after Senator Josh Hawley today announced he would object to the Electoral College Certification process on January 6th.

The Times of Israel reported:

US vice president was reportedly planning multi-day stop in Jewish state on trip abroad after validating Biden’s electoral victory. A planned visit to Israel by US Vice President Mike Pence was called off less than two weeks before he was due to arrive, the US Embassy confirmed Wednesday. No reason was given for the cancellation, which was first reported by the Ynet news site.

