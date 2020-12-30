https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-georgias-senate-judiciary-subcommittee-elections-holds-hearing-voting-machine-irregularities-live-stream-video/

Members of Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing to study Georgia’s Election Laws, and their past and present impact on the current Election cycle.

They will also consider the committee report from the December 3rd meeting.

The hearing comes after a senate subcommittee held a hearing last week at the capitol to discuss perceived voting irregularities in November’s presidential election.

On election night election officials ran 15,000 ballots five times and got five different answers. They could NEVER duplicate the results from the Dominion voting machines!

The first witness from Coffee County is devastating.

She just blasted the corrupt Secretary of State.

