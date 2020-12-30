https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/jovan-pulitzer-reveals-live-real-time-hacking-dominion-voting-systems-fulton-county-polling-station-video/

Inventor Jovan Hutton Pulitzer was in front of the Georgia Senate today and he totally destroyed Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Jovan Pulitzer on Wednesday told Georgia lawmakers he hacked into Dominion voting systems at a Georgia polling place.

Pulitzer confirmed that the Georgia runoff IS connected to the internet.

He established a two-way communication from a polling pad in a voting center.

“At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we have access through the devices to the poll pad–the system, but WE ARE IN,” Pulitzer said.

He continued, “And it’s not supposed to have WiFi and that’s not supposed to be able to happen so we’ve documented now it’s communicating two ways in real time, meaning it’s receiving data and sending data — should never happen, shouldn’t be WiFi, we’ve now documented it in real time.

“That’s going on right there where everyone is voting [in the Georgia runoff].”

WATCH:

DOMINION.🚨 *WE ARE IN.* “At this very moment at a polling location in the county, *NOT ONLY* do we now have access through the devices to the POLL PAD, to the system, but *WE ARE IN.*” Georgia hearing reveals LIVE, real-time hacking of Dominion Voting Systems. *Bombshell.*🔻 pic.twitter.com/Qa3SLILBsz — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 30, 2020

Pulitzer explained what a bad actor could do with access to Dominion voting machines.

WATCH:

He explains what a bad actor should do with this access. pic.twitter.com/wEC69DanbO — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) December 30, 2020

