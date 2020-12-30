https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-walmart-slams-senator-josh-hawley-standing-election-fraud-hawley/

Senator Josh Hawley today became the first US Senator to announce that he could not vote to certify the fraudulent 2020 election for President.

After this courageous move that frankly every Republican in the a political position in the US should be making, Hawley was attacked. Totally unimpressive and loud-mouthed Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was one of the first to attack Hawley:

But then Walmart attacked Hawley by tweeting –

Go Ahead. Get your 2 hour debate #soreloser

To this Hawley replied:

Thanks ⁦@Walmart ⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?

Then Hawley replied again:

Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Hawley not only stood up for justice, he destroyed monster corporation Walmart on the same day. No doubt this will have a very negative impact on Walmart’s sales and reputation for years to come.



UPDATE– Walmart responded later today…

The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 30, 2020

