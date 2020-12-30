https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-walmart-slams-senator-josh-hawley-standing-election-fraud-hawley/

Senator Josh Hawley today became the first US Senator to announce that he could not vote to certify the fraudulent 2020 election for President.

BREAKING: “I Cannot Vote to Certify the Electoral College Results on January 6th” – MO Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Electoral College Certification Process

After this courageous move that frankly every Republican in the a political position in the US should be making, Hawley was attacked.  Totally unimpressive and loud-mouthed Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was one of the first to attack Hawley:

DEMS IN A PANIC: Amy Klobuchar Slams Sen. Hawley for Challenging Fraudulent Election Results – Calling It a “Coup Attempt”

TRENDING: BREAKING: “I Cannot Vote to Certify the Electoral College Results on January 6th” – MO Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Electoral College Certification Process

But then Walmart attacked Hawley by tweeting –

Go Ahead. Get your 2 hour debate #soreloser

To this Hawley replied:

Thanks ⁦@Walmart ⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?

Then Hawley replied again:

Hawley not only stood up for justice, he destroyed monster corporation Walmart on the same day.  No doubt this will have a very negative impact on Walmart’s sales and reputation for years to come.

UPDATE– Walmart responded later today…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...