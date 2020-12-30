https://www.outkick.com/buffalo-bills-get-andrew-cuomo-to-allow-some-fans-for-playoffs/

The Buffalo Bills have triumphed, and gotten New York governor Andrew Cuomo to allow them to host some fans in the stands, according to ESPN:

Sources confirm the Bills will allow 6,700 fans inside Bills Stadium for the team’s upcoming playoff game. NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo set to make the announcement shortly — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 30, 2020

This is pretty good news, but maybe not as great for the Bills and their fans as it could’ve been. That figure is less than 10 percent of the capacity at Ralph Wilson Stadium, which holds over 70,000 when it is full. I understand why they wouldn’t want a full stadium, but couldn’t they try to go for 20-25 percent to create more of an atmosphere at the game while still maintaining social distancing between groups?

Perhaps if the Bills win and first game goes off without a hitch, they can lobby for an increase in the number of fans allowed in the building.

