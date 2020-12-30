https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/buffalobills-playoffs-spectators-nfl/2020/12/30/id/1003697

The Buffalo Bills have been given permission to permit 6,772 fans to attend its National Football League playoff game the weekend of Jan. 9-10, its first home playoff game in 25 years and the first time spectators have been allowed at a Bills home game this season.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at his daily coronavirus media briefing Wednesday, outlining numerous protocols.

Stressing the game required a “smart” approach, Cuomo said no informal “tailgate” parties will be permitted at the more than 71,000-capacity Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, facial coverings must be worn from the moment spectators exit their vehicles until the moment they return and proof of a negative test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 within 72 hours of the opening kickoff will be required to attend the game.

Tests will be conducted in the stadium parking lot on a drive-through basis by the NFL’s testing contractor, BioReference Laboratories starting two days prior to the game.

The NFL has permitted clubs to admit fans according to local guidelines this season. Those that have usually are significantly limiting capacity.

Calling it a “demonstration project,” Cuomo said he hopes the game can provide an example of how to open future mass-gathering events to the public.

The Bills have lost their last six playoff games, all away from home, dating back to a second-round loss in 1995. Its last victory was when it last played at home, beating the Miami Dolphins 37-22.

The franchise has the dubious record of being the only team to lose four consecutive Super Bowl championship games.

New York has the fourth-most confirmed infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus since the start of the outbreak in the spring, nearly 1 million; the most deaths – nearly 38,000; and the second-most deaths per capita, according to worldometers.info.

