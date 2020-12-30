https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-ruling-allows-rapists-pedophiles-to-be-released-early/
About The Author
Related Posts
Mo Brooks — ‘I will not surrender!’
December 16, 2020
Facebook fact-checks a piece of meat that looks like Trump…
November 13, 2020
U.S. Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached by Russia…
December 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy