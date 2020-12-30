https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/30/next-level-pathology-politician-makes-deceptive-christmas-eve-lockdown-video-while-on-vacation-in-st-barts-1010847/

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips, a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Canadian province, is taking serious heat for a homey, fireside video shared on social media on Christmas Eve.

The politician talks about restrictions in place because of the pandemic and thanked residents for the sacrifices being made to protect the most vulnerable — while he and his wife were taking an extended holiday in the Caribbean.

What’s more, the provincial government instructed Ontarians not to travel outside the province unless it was essential, announcing recently: “Ontarians should stay home to the fullest extent possible.”

“On this Christmas Eve, I want to wish each and everyone one of you a very Merry Christmas,” Phillips said, sitting next to a cozy fire. “I know that this Christmas is a bit different than Christmases in the past. We’re meeting virtually and online, and not able to be in person with as many family and friends as we’d like to.”

It’s #ChristmasEve. To my constituents in #Ajax & people across Ontario, all the best during this special time of year. Even as COVID-19 changes how we celebrate, we should reflect on what makes Christmas so special to us – including family & the act of giving. #MerryChristmas! pic.twitter.com/AX7hKWA88n — Rod Phillips (@RodPhillips01) December 24, 2020

Soft music plays in the background as viewers are left with every impression that Phillips is sitting at home.

But instead, he was in Saint Barthelemy, a French-speaking Caribbean island that’s known as St. Barts.

It wasn’t’t just the deception, but the lengths Phillips went to pull it off.

The elected official posted photos on Twitter between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, making it look as if he was milling about town running errands and greeting people — sporting the same outfit as in the video.

Rod Phillips and his staff put an enormous amount of effort into his deception. https://t.co/nitO2ScJvn https://t.co/XMW8QirXiK — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 30, 2020

After being exposed for a phony, he issued an apology in an attempt to mend fences, according to 660 News.

“I deeply regret traveling over the holidays. It was a mistake and I apologize,” read a statement he released late Tuesday. “I left on a personally paid trip to St. Barts on Dec. 13 following the end of the Legislative session. I am making arrangements to return to Ontario immediately and will begin a 14-day quarantine as soon as I arrive.”

Yes, the remarkable thing is that Phillips is STILL on the Caribbean Island two and a half weeks later.

In an earlier statement — there’s always multiple statements when a scandal’s afoot — Phillips tried to justify the trip, ensuring Ontarians he was working hard on their behalf in the tropical paradise.

“Immediately following the end of the Legislative Session, which occurred on Dec. 8, my wife and I departed on a previously planned personal trip outside of the country,” Phillips said.

“Had I been aware then of the eventual Dec. 26 provincewide shutdown, we would have cancelled the trip,” he added. “I have continued my work daily as the Minister of Finance and MPP for Ajax including dozens of digital ministry, constituency and cabinet committee calls and meetings.”

However, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office said he wasn’t aware of Phillips’ trip and did not approve it.

Ford would also condemn Phillips for leaving the country and instruct him to return “immediately.”

“At a time when every Ontarian has been asked to make sacrifices, I am extremely disappointed in Minister Phillips and his decision to travel abroad,” Ford said. “I have let the minister know that his decision to travel is completely unacceptable and that it will not be tolerated again — by him or any member of our cabinet and caucus.”

“I have also told the minister I need him back in the country immediately,” he added.

As might be expected, the scandal didn’t play well online — OANN’s Jack Posobiec hit the nail on the head when he tweeted: “Next level pathology. They despise you.”

This politician made fake Christmas Eve videos about lockdowns while he was on vacation in St Barts. Next level pathology. They despise you. https://t.co/QSxW9sbfHZ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 30, 2020

Here’s a sampling of other responses to the story from Twitter, to include a growing chorus of calls to resign:

Writing from a beach in St. Bart’s, Rod Phillips wants you to know that ᴡᴇ ᴀʟʟ ᴍᴀᴋᴇ ꜱᴀᴄʀɪꜰɪᴄᴇꜱ. https://t.co/JxWdKidW6N — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 30, 2020

If Justin Trudeau went on vacation outside Canada during this time, conservatives would rightfully be demanding his resignation. The same should be done for Ontario finance minister Rod Phillips. They should be demanding that he resign. — Spencer Fernando 🇨🇦 (@SpencerFernando) December 29, 2020

Ontario’s Finance Minister Rod Phillips has been on a personal vacation outside the country since December 8. He created a series of disingenuous tweets to make it appear as though he was at work in Ontario. Here are examples. Phillips MUST resign.#ResignRodPhillips #onpoli pic.twitter.com/p7goyS0o6M — Adam Lockett (@AdamLockett34) December 29, 2020

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips left for St. Barts on Dec 13. Since then, here’s the times (I could find at the request of @elamin88) the Ford government has asked us to stay home.#onpoli pic.twitter.com/3Kvkx2ClWI — James Wattie (@jameswattie) December 30, 2020

I bet somewhere Rod Phillips is telling his sommelier what an awful day he’s had https://t.co/baVHP2UxtK — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) December 30, 2020

see all) Latest posts by Tom Tillison

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

