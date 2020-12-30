https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cdc-covid-variant-uk/2020/12/30/id/1003692

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said the COVID-19 variant first identified in the UK has probably been in the U.S. for some time and that the new strain could further stress hospitals already overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

“Public health authorities in Colorado detected a variant that was first identified in the UK, in a person who reported no travel history, the lack of reported travel history suggests this variant has been transmitting from person to person in the United States,” Henry Walke, COVID-19 incident manager with the CDC, said during a briefing Wednesday according to CNN.

“Viruses constantly change through mutation and we expect to see new variants emerge over time,” he said. “Many mutations lead to variants that don’t change how the virus infects people. Sometimes, however, variants emerge that can spread more easily, like these.”

More than 124,000 people in the U.S. are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project, the highest figure since the pandemic started.

Walke said while experts believe the current vaccines will be effective, the variants could still “lead to more cases and put even more strain on our already heavily burdened health-care systems.”

