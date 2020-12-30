https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/drew-pinsky-coronavirus/2020/12/30/id/1003663

Dr. Drew Pinsky revealed he has COVID-19, an illness he publicly downplayed a few months ago. The host of the online show, “Ask Dr. Drew,” repeatedly suggested earlier in the pandemic that COVID-19 was not as bad as the flu and that the probability of dying from the disease was less than being hit by an asteroid. He has since apologized for his statements and for for labeling the potentially deadly disease a “press-induced panic,” admitting that “I got it wrong.”

According to USA Today, the 62-year-old posted an Instagram of himself in bed holding an electrolyte drink alongside his masked wife who has tested negative. He thanked fans for their support and said he looked forward to getting through the illness and having immunity to the virus.

“COVID is no fun,” he said. “I don’t recommend it, but I’m sort of through the viral phase, which is when the virus is reproducing.”

According to Healthline, new research from the University of Arizona shows that people who recover from COVID-19 can have immunity to the virus that lasts 5-7 months or longer.

