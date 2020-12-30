https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/census-bureau-announces-will-miss-deadline-undermine-president-trumps-efforts-exclude-illegal-aliens-congressional-apportionment/

President Trump in July signed an executive order banning illegal aliens from 2020 Census count for the purpose of Congressional representation.

BREAKING: President Trump has signed an Executive Order Banning Illegal Immigrants from 2020 Census count for the purpose of Congressional representation. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 21, 2020

Democrats rely on counting illegals to census totals in order to take money from US workers and steal seats in Congress.

Illegal aliens give California up to 5 extra Congressional seats.

At least 22.1 milion American residents are non-citizens.

A majority of illegal immigrants are on welfare.

On Wednesday the US Census Bureau announced that for the first time in four decades that the Census Bureau will miss their deadline.

That ought to tell you something.

Newsmax reported:

The Census Bureau plans to announce it will miss a year-end deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. That delay could undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from the count if the figures aren’t turned in before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. It will be the first time that the Dec. 31 target date is missed since the deadline was implemented more than four decades ago by Congress.

