CHARLOTTE, NC – A series of crimes that began on the evening of December 26th culminated to shots being fired at Charlotte Police officers while the suspects were being pursued.

While no officers were hit with any gunfire, the two suspects in custody are now facing a slew of charges.

They had a stolen car, stolen weapon, and stolen credit card when one of them shot at a CMPD officer, police said. The officer was not injured. https://t.co/92M8I6VUYX — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) December 28, 2020

The series of events started at approximately 9:00 p.m. on December 26th when officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred in the 700 block of Seigle Ave.

Officials say that the victim had noticed two male suspects inside of his vehicle, and went to confront the suspects inside. Upon making contact with the suspects, the victim stated that they were held up at gunpoint and was robbed by the two individuals.

When the victim confronted them, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and robbed them. The suspects later used the victim’s credit card in Metro Division, where Metro Division officers responded to locate the s­uspects using a credit card taken in a robbery. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 28, 2020

Among the items stolen from the victim was their credit card, which said stolen credit card was reportedly used by the suspects, 20-year-old Jason Latta and 18-year-old Mykaylah Pratt, and aided in helping officers track down their location.

When officers tracked the suspects down, they reportedly eluded officers in a reportedly stolen vehicle. The suspect were said to have then crashed the stolen vehicle along I-85 and Graham Street.

A foot pursuit then ensued, in which one of the suspects allegedly opened fire at the officers pursuing – which said firearm used was also reportedly stolen.

Officials report that officers wound up not returning fire on the suspects, but employed both the K9 Unit and the Aviation Unit to aid in tracking down the precise location of the two who were hiding behind a warehouse.

Officers did not return fire at the suspect. With the K-9 Unit and Aviation Unit’s assistance, they were able to locate the suspect behind a warehouse. Following an interview with CMPD Homicide Detectives, both suspects were transferred to the custody of the @MeckSheriff Office. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 28, 2020

After the suspects were arrested, Pratt was charged with armed robbery and breaking and entering of a vehicle, while Latta was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, resisting/obstructing arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and felony fleeing.

CMPD officials are still treating this as an active investigation. Officials ask that anyone with information on the crimes or suspects involved to please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This incident follows a particularly rough December for police officers in North Carolina, which two officers were fatally shot and one other was shot and injured.

We at Law Enforcement Today reported on the most recent fatal shooting of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping who was killed in the line of duty by an alleged car jacker.

Here’s that previous report from earlier in December.

CONCORD, NC – Officer Jason Shuping, 25-years-old, and a one-and-a-half year veteran of the Concord, NC Police Department was shot and killed, another officer is injured, and a suspect is dead after a shootout in Concord, North Carolina, a city northeast of Charlotte.

The shootout occurred just before 11:00 p.m. on December 16th in a commercial/industrial area on Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard.

Officers with the Concord Police Department were initially called to an accident scene around 10:20 p.m. on December 16th. Police found a vehicle that had been crashed into a guardrail and was unattended.

Simultaneously, police got a call from a woman who reported that a man tried to take her vehicle near a Sonic Drive-In restaurant.

One officer stayed at the scene with the wrecked vehicle, while an Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Agent and another Concord officer went to the Gateway Lane area where they saw a man matching the description given by the attempted carjacking victim.

Police say the man pulled a gun and started shooting at the responding officers. Two additional Concord Police Department officers approached and saw two officers hurt. Police say the suspect got into an SUV and gunfire was exchanged. Police say the suspect was struck and killed.

Officials identified the officer killed as Jason Shuping. The injured officer is 23 years old, but has not yet been identified. Police say the suspect, who was also killed, was 29 years old and a convicted felon.

From the City Concord’s Twitter page:

“With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer. The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer. The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/sYP84JWtrj — City of Concord (@ConcordNCgov) December 17, 2020

The City of Concord Police Department tweeted:

“This loss is devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country. Please join us by praying for all involved.

“The subject involved was armed and is deceased. CPD will release more information in the form of a formal conference Thursday morning.

“Please join us by praying for all involved. Memorials can be placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus and Spring St.”

3/3 Please join us by praying for all involved. Memorials can be placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus and Spring St. — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 17, 2020

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek stated:

“There’s no playbook for this. We’re going to get through this. We’re a big family. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to affect us in different ways.”

A Concord police spokesperson added:

“Please know and understand that this is still under investigation. When we have facts, we will release facts.”

Authorities confirmed to WCNC Charlotte this is the first time a Concord Police officer was killed in the line of duty. The department will hold a press conference Thursday with more details on the investigation.

Billie Jean Shaw, a journalist with Charlotte’s WCNC TV tweeted:

“A Concord officer has been fatally shot. The suspect is dead. I’m headed to the scene. I’ll update you shortly. In the meantime, hug your loved ones tight. This is absolutely ridiculous. This is the 2nd officer in the CLT area to be killed in less than a week.

“I’ve just learned this is the first Concord PD officer to be killed in the line of duty. The Chief’s priority right now is to make sure the rest of the dept. is okay. Chaplains are being brought in to help grieving officers. The chief will hold a presser after 7A.”

#BREAKING I’ve just learned this is the first Concord PD officer to be killed in the line of duty. The Chief’s priority right now is to make sure the rest of the dept. is okay. Chaplins are being brought in to help grieving officers. The chief will hold a presser after 7A. @wcnc https://t.co/l5WViqXeGQ — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 17, 2020

This is the second line-of-duty death in the Charlotte area in the past week.

On December 11th, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon died after he was shot by a suspect during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash, just two days before his Herndon’s 26th birthday.

Officers from law enforcement agencies across the state showed up at First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain to honor Herndon at his funeral service on December 16th.

