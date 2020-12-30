https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/30/chrissy-teigen-and-john-legend-arent-letting-the-covid19-pandemic-stop-them-from-having-the-fun-they-dont-want-you-to-have-pics-video/

Earlier today, GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe went off on hypocritical liberals who have spent months shaming regular, lockdown-weary Americans as science-denying rubes who don’t care about others’ wellbeing:

I love seeing the same people who were like “omg why do these hicks insist on going to church in the middle of a pandemic?!” now posting pictures from their tropical vacations to poor countries that don’t have the health infrastructure to take care of the resort staff they infect — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) December 30, 2020

It’s “I’m one of the good guys” syndrome on steroids. Loudly proclaiming your liberal values on social media or lawn signs doesn’t magically exempt you from the rules—or following public health guidelines that overwhelmed healthcare staff are begging you to follow. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) December 30, 2020

It’s a simple question but it bears repeating: just who do you think you are? — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) December 30, 2020

It’s a great question. We don’t often find ourselves agreeing with Ioffe, but she’s right to be pissed about this.

So, what, exactly, was it that set her off today?

(No, I will not snitch tag, but, my god, I’m getting close) — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) December 30, 2020

No worries, Julia. No need to snitch-tag, because others have got a pretty good idea as to who you’re talking about:

She’s looking at you, Chrissy Tiegen. https://t.co/oOOErMT68A — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 30, 2020

Good guess.

So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao pic.twitter.com/PnzjtzFcb5 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 29, 2020

Looks like Chrissy Teigen’s having a great time!

Chrissy Teigen gets cheeky on St. Barts vacation https://t.co/Xwezmi81rC pic.twitter.com/NwmXDPuOG1 — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2020

Luxurious island vacations for me, not for thee.

It’s not worth risking your health or the health of anyone else unless you really, really wanna go on vacay.

Don’t stand so close to Chrissy.

Or to her husband John Legend:

This story is for anyone even contemplating, considering, thinking, imagining, dreaming about going to church on Easter Sunday. And please send this to your older relatives who aren’t on Twitter.https://t.co/d48p8BVTIQ — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 4, 2020

I say this as a pastor’s grandson and nephew. I know how hard it is for many churches to pay their mortgage and that most pastors aren’t anywhere near rich and rely on the weekly offering to make things work for themselves and their congregation. BUT. DO. NOT. GO. TO. CHURCH. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 4, 2020

DO. GO. TO. THE. CARIBBEAN.

If you’re special, that is.

Please stay as safe as you can. There is still a deadly virus that thrives on people being really close to each other. Distance as much as possible and wear a mask to protect yourself and others! — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 31, 2020

Y’all — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 31, 2020

He’s literally in the grave — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 31, 2020

He literally died of COVID — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 31, 2020

And John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are literally willing to risk other people’s lives so they can relax in St. Barts.

So @chrissyteigen just run out of people to fight so she’s gonna fight her fans now … kinda reminds me of this one guy in America 😂 — Cloe (@captincool) December 29, 2020

I get tested to enter the country. Do you get tested at your tanning salon? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 29, 2020

A lot of other people who aren’t as privileged as Chrissy Teigen have also gotten tested and still aren’t allowed to go anywhere.

*You all are in this together, suckers. We’re on vacation.

Oh, but “stay home”…. — Jeff Norman (@MgoBlue_norm) December 30, 2020

thought travel was bad right now — Dr. Mantis Tobbogan (@bucksrq) December 30, 2020

totally looks like she’s worried about a “pandemic” … totally … — Dr. Freckles’ Global Tontine Club (@GlobalTontine) December 30, 2020

So nice she can vacation in St Barths while the rest of us are locked down and terrified of catching Corona — JF (@GiGi214) December 30, 2020

One would think they’d be worried about catching The Ro by doing all this travel…

Guessing that’s just for poor people to worry about ? — Dr. RaisinBrain (@RaisinBrainBeau) December 30, 2020

Guess so.

Now, it’s entirely possible that Ioffe wasn’t referring to Teigen or Legend at all. Lord knows there are plenty of hypocritical liberals pulling this kind of crap.

But regardless of who she’s talking about, Ioffe shouldn’t feel bad about snitch-tagging them.

Nah…. You can tag @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend Just because they vote in the same way you do, doesn’t mean they are shielded from criticism… You all have zero issues with tracking down grandmas over a meme or shaming mom’s who want to take their kids to the park https://t.co/P5x2TJMLDq — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) December 30, 2020

People like Teigen and Legend are hypocrites. They’re proud of their hypocrisy. So let’s give them the spotlight they so desperately crave.

It’s only fair.

