You probably remember earlier this year when a CNN chyron reported that a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin was “fiery but mostly peaceful”:

You have to hand CNN some extra “journalism” points for their end of the year retrospective, which keeps the “fiery but mostly peaceful” narrative going while helping the Left out with their anti-police talking points, as Curtis Houck of Newsbusters points out with a video:

THIS. Is CNN.

And that point is hardly debatable (unless you’re talking to self-unaware talking heads who work for CNN).

