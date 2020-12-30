https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/30/cnns-2020-retrospective-remembers-moments-of-togetherness-broken-apart-by-bouts-of-police-brutality-during-protests-against-it/

You probably remember earlier this year when a CNN chyron reported that a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin was “fiery but mostly peaceful”:

You cannot make this up… A CNN reporter is standing in front of a building engulfed in flames and CNN’s chyron reads: “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING” pic.twitter.com/4OHvKnh63u — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

You have to hand CNN some extra “journalism” points for their end of the year retrospective, which keeps the “fiery but mostly peaceful” narrative going while helping the Left out with their anti-police talking points, as Curtis Houck of Newsbusters points out with a video:

CNN’s narcissism, disdain for police, and dismissal of riots in one video: “Those moments of togetherness were broken apart by bouts of police brutality during the protests against it, burning and looting by some who took part in protests and poor policing….” pic.twitter.com/ZhvzZ5ZmD8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 30, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

In CNN’s cartoonish world they’ve created in 2020, they want you to spend every waking moment not only in fear of the coronavirus jumping out and killing you, but police officers waking up to go on the prowl for people to shoot and kill. They thrive on division. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 30, 2020

And that point is hardly debatable (unless you’re talking to self-unaware talking heads who work for CNN).

