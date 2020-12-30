https://hannity.com/media-room/collins-on-hannity-gop-cannot-let-the-democrats-out-work-them-in-georgia/

“Part of impeachment is setting a precedent for what happens in the future… So is President Obama, because I would want to know whether or not Joe Biden had the authority of the President when he made that statement. Every time that clip plays of Joe Biden, I think of more reasons that he’s relevant as a witness,” said Gowdy.

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy stopped by ‘Hannity’ Thursday night to weigh-in on the Democrats’ never-ending impeachment fantasy; saying former President Barack Obama could be a relevant witness in the Senate’s ongoing trial.

GOWDY ON HANNITY: I Want to Know How the FBI ‘Assessed’ Christopher Steele and His Dossier

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.14.19

Trey Gowdy stopped by ‘Hannity’ Monday night to comment on the Attorney General’s recent appointment of a US attorney to investigate the origins of the Russia probe; saying he wants to know how the FBI “assessed” Christopher Steele and his now-debunked dossier.

“What questions would you like answered?” asked Hannity.

“This is the fourth person in charge of investigating the origins of the Russia probe, so I’m more interested in how quickly they do it and how effectively they do it,” said Gowdy.

“There’s an easy roadmap to follow… I want to know the origins of when the bureau began to intermingle the Trump campaign with the Russia probe. What are the origins? Then I want to know how the FBI assessed Christopher Steele; they have their own internal documents,” he added.

