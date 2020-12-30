https://saraacarter.com/covid-19-bill-includes-180-day-deadline-for-a-ufo-report/

Many have been complaining of “pork” or special interests in the COVID-19 relief and Omnibus bill, but they’ve neglected to see that it also includes a deadline requiring that a report on UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) be produced.

Nick Pope, who is the former head of the UFO division in the U.K. Defence Ministry, told The New York Post that the bill states that disclosures be produced within 180 days.

“In this omni act that’s now been signed is the Intelligence Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 and that has in it language on UFOs and specifically… UAP… Unidentified Aerial phenomena and specifically there is a request from the Senate Intelligence Committee to the Director of National Intelligence that a report be produced about the phenomenon within 180 days of enactment.”

The deadline started on Sunday, when President Donald Trump signed the bill.

According to the Senate Intelligence Committee, the report must include “observed airborne objects that have not been identified.”

Moreover, the lawmakers request the following:

1. A detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence reporting collected or held by the Office of Naval Intelligence, including data and intelligence reporting held by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force; 2. A detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence; 3. A detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was derived from investigations of intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted United States airspace; 4. A detailed description of an interagency process for ensuring timely data collection and centralized analysis of all unidentified aerial phenomena reporting for the Federal Government, regardless of which service or agency acquired the information; 5. Identification of an official accountable for the process described in paragraph 4; 6. Identification of potential aerospace or other threats posed by the unidentified aerial phenomena to national security, and an assessment of whether this unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries; 7. Identification of any incidents or patterns that indicate a potential adversary may have achieved breakthrough aerospace capabilities that could put United States strategic or conventional forces at risk; and 8. Recommendations regarding increased collection of data, enhanced research and development, and additional funding and other resources. The report shall be submitted in unclassified form, but may include a classified annex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

