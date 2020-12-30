https://saraacarter.com/covid-19-bill-includes-180-day-deadline-for-a-ufo-report/

Many have been complaining of “pork” or special interests in the COVID-19 relief and Omnibus bill, but they’ve neglected to see that it also includes a deadline requiring that a report on UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) be produced.

Nick Pope, who is the former head of the UFO division in the U.K. Defence Ministry, told The New York Post that the bill states that disclosures be produced within 180 days.

“In this omni act that’s now been signed is the Intelligence Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 and that has in it language on UFOs and specifically… UAP… Unidentified Aerial phenomena and specifically there is a request from the Senate Intelligence Committee to the Director of National Intelligence that a report be produced about the phenomenon within 180 days of enactment.”

The deadline started on Sunday, when President Donald Trump signed the bill.

According to the Senate Intelligence Committee, the report must include “observed airborne objects that have not been identified.”

Moreover, the lawmakers request the following:

1. A detailed analysis of unidentified aerial 
        phenomena data and intelligence reporting collected or 
        held by the Office of Naval Intelligence, including 
        data and intelligence reporting held by the 
        Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force;

          2. A detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data 
        collected by:
            a. geospatial intelligence;
            b. signals intelligence;
            c. human intelligence; and
            d. measurement and signals intelligence;

          3. A detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was 
        derived from investigations of intrusions of 
        unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted 
        United States airspace;

          4. A detailed description of an interagency process 
        for ensuring timely data collection and centralized 
        analysis of all unidentified aerial phenomena reporting 
        for the Federal Government, regardless of which service 
        or agency acquired the information;

          5. Identification of an official accountable for the 
        process described in paragraph 4;

          6. Identification of potential aerospace or other 
        threats posed by the unidentified aerial phenomena to 
        national security, and an assessment of whether this 
        unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be 
        attributed to one or more foreign adversaries;

          7. Identification of any incidents or patterns that 
        indicate a potential adversary may have achieved 
        breakthrough aerospace capabilities that could put 
        United States strategic or conventional forces at risk; 
        and

          8. Recommendations regarding increased collection of 
        data, enhanced research and development, and additional 
        funding and other resources.
    The report shall be submitted in unclassified form, but may 
include a classified annex.
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...