OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Scores of Cuban refugees blocked a border crossing from Mexico to the U.S., near Cuidad Juarez.

On Wednesday, dozens of Cubans came up to the U.S. border to ask immigration officials to allow them entry into El Paso, Texas to look at their asylum cases.

The refugees said they are fleeing political persecution by the Castro regime. They fear that Mexico will send them back to Cuba and urged U.S. officials to save them.

“What we are doing right now is telling the United States government to give us an answer as to why our cases of political asylum are not being expedited,” Cuban refugee Jose Torres stated. “There are some who have up to two and a half years here waiting for the political asylum process, waiting for the court and each time they postpone it more and more.”

According to U.S. immigration officials, their system is currently experiencing delays due to COVID lockdowns and reduced work hours.

However, asylum seekers argued this uncertainty is putting their lives at risk.

