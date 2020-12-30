https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/migrants-asylum-border-protest/2020/12/30/id/1003655

Several dozen Cuban migrants seeking asylum in the United States staged a protest at the border near Ciudad Juarez in Mexico on Tuesday night while demanding their right to apply for entry, Reuters reports.

American officials closed off the bridge leading into El Paso, Texas, in response, erecting a concrete barricade with barbed wire on top. The protesters, about 200 in total, marched up to the barrier and remained there. Many of them were sent back across the border to Mexico as part of the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” program.

“We’re fed up waiting,” said Jonathan Castro, 25, who noted that he’s been in Mexico for almost two years after requesting asylum in the United States. He added that the group formed at the border because they’d heard U.S. authorities were going to allow them through.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told The Hill that the protest ended by Wednesday morning, and that traffic resumed as normal by around 6 a.m.

