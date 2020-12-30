https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/30/damn-new-nrsc-ad-comes-for-georgia-dem-senate-candidate-raphael-warnock-off-of-the-top-rope-video/

The NRSC wants to make sure Raphael Warnock’s Senate bid is defeated, and they’re pulling out all the stops:

New NRSC ad in #GASen@ReverendWarnock is a phony who’s trying to hide who he really is from Georgians, when in reality, he is the most radical candidate and has the record to prove it. Georgia deserves better. #gapol pic.twitter.com/HDArhA8ira — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) December 30, 2020

Wow.

Damn, indeed. Subtlety is out the window.

Damn. This ad ends by putting the national domestic violence hotline number on the screen. https://t.co/XZGm6z47CV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 30, 2020

“He’s a great actor.” – Warnock’s wife And then they put the National Domestic Violence Hotline number on the screen. That’s coming off of the top rope. https://t.co/iDsExllnRW — Ryan Jordan (@rjordan478) December 30, 2020

Will it prove to be an effective strategy? Stay tuned.

***

