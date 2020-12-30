https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/dems-panic-amy-klobuchar-slams-sen-hawley-challenging-fraudulent-election-results-calling-coup-attempt/

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday that he will object to the Electoral College certification process on January 6th.

Senator Hawley is the first Republican senator to release a statement on his intentions to decertify the fraudulent election results.

We are hearing there will be more to join the Missouri senator.

Following his announcement on Wednesday Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar slammed Senator Hawley calling his actions a “coup attempt.”

Democrats are panicked!

The failed Democrat presidential candidate lashed out at Senator Hawley!

Certifying election results qualifies as a “coup attempt” in today’s Democrat Party.

These people are demons.

How outrageous!

