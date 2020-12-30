https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/dems-panic-amy-klobuchar-slams-sen-hawley-challenging-fraudulent-election-results-calling-coup-attempt/

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday that he will object to the Electoral College certification process on January 6th.

Senator Hawley is the first Republican senator to release a statement on his intentions to decertify the fraudulent election results.

We are hearing there will be more to join the Missouri senator.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Following his announcement on Wednesday Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar slammed Senator Hawley calling his actions a “coup attempt.”

Democrats are panicked!

Democrat Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar slammed Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley for becoming the first Senator to say he will object during Congress’s counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, calling it a “coup attempt.” Read more here: https://t.co/0teNfq1wbC — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 30, 2020

The failed Democrat presidential candidate lashed out at Senator Hawley!

Certifying election results qualifies as a “coup attempt” in today’s Democrat Party.

These people are demons.

How outrageous!

This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020

