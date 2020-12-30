https://www.oann.com/doj-adviser-lott-trump-votes-subtracted-biden-votes-inflated/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=doj-adviser-lott-trump-votes-subtracted-biden-votes-inflated

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Senior Adviser to the Justice Department John Lott reveals voter fraud was rampant in this year’s elections.

In his new study, Lott revealed an unusual pattern of subtracting Trump votes from the final tally and adding excess votes to Joe Biden.

New Lott study estimates 11,350 absentee votes lost to Trump in Georgia. Another 289,000 “excess (fraudulent) votes” across GA, AZ, MI, NV, PA, and WI. Check it out! ➡️https://t.co/eIBjdmox5R pic.twitter.com/2MlKVbBoLO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

He found more than 11,000 Trump votes were subtracted in Fulton County, Georgia and another 44,000 Trump votes were wiped out in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Lott also discovered that Biden received 289,000 “excess” votes across five battleground states and it’s unclear where those votes come from. President Trump shared the study on Twitter. He said elections officials gave Biden hundreds-of-thousands of fake votes.

