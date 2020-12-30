https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/30/domenech-gov-cuomos-dangerous-woke-policies-favor-drug-addicts-over-elderly-for-covid-vaccine/

The Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech weighed in on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent decision to give drug addicts COVID-19 vaccine priority over senior citizens in his state.

On Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday, Domenech said that ever since Cuomo received control of vaccine distribution, “he’s making already the same decisions we come to expect from him, full of bluster, full of stupidity, and without any kind of thought for the elderly citizens of New York state.” Absurd policies like the prioritization of drug addicts over the elderly, Domenech noted, are a perfect example of the “dangers of a centralized approach.”

“It’s one of those situations where you see the danger of how these woke policies actually have an impact on people,” Domenech said. “It’s not just op-eds and people writing stupid things in the New York Times, it’s now actually being implemented as policy and implemented, I believe, in a dangerous and backwards-looking way.”

Shedding light on the leftist philosophy behind Cuomo’s decision, Domenech explained, “Imagine a system in which the aforementioned woke left will determine which people should receive a vaccine based on equity, not the medical needs or health care needs of the people in the moment, but according to their own hierarchy of who would get it first.”

“Frankly, I don’t know what that would look like,” Domenech said, then taking a jab at Boston-born American celebrity Hilaria Baldwin, who recently faked a Spanish accent for woke points. “I don’t even know where Hilaria Baldwin would end up on that list, for one.”

“We should prioritize the people who are at the most risk,” concluded Domenech, “and from my perspective, addicts are on that list, but they are not the people who we should be prioritizing at the moment, which should be elderly across the state.”

