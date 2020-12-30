https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/dow-rises-4th-time-5-days-ekes-record-closing-high/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose slightly on Wednesday amid renewed vaccine optimism while traders looked for clues on additional fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 73.89 points, or 0.2%, to 30,409.56. The 30-stock average eked out a record closing high. The S&P 500 climbed 0.1% to 3,732.04, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% to close at 12,870. Wednesday marked the fourth positive session in five for both the Dow and S&P 500.

Disney rose more than 2% to lead the Dow higher. Energy and materials were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500, jumping more than 1% each.

