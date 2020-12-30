https://www.oann.com/dozens-unaccounted-for-after-landslide-in-norway/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dozens-unaccounted-for-after-landslide-in-norway

This aerial picture provided by the Norwegian Rescue Service shows the damage after a landslide occurred in a residential area in Ask, near Oslo, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Several houses have been destroyed, up to 200 people have been evacuated and nine injured in Norway in a landslide at a residential area near the capital Oslo. Norwegian police were alarmed around 4 am Wednesday that a landslide had occured in the village of Ask in the municipality of Gjerdrum, some thirty kilometers (12 miles) north of Oslo. (Norwegian Rescue Service/NTB via AP)

UPDATED 6:25 PM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

At least 10 people are injured and a dozen are reported missing following a landslide in Norway.

Local authorities said more than a dozen buildings were swept away from a residential area in Gjergrum on Wednesday. Rescue teams continue to search for missing people as police said it’s likely they are trapped under mud and debris.

The landslide forced more than 700 residents to evacuate the area.

Some houses remain standing while others are seen damaged after a landslide occurred in a residential area in Ask, near Oslo, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Fredrik Hagen/NTB via AP)

“The injured have been transported to [a] hospital,” Roger Pettersen, police spokesperson, stated. “There are injured people in the emergency department [and] we have a retirement home that has been evacuated and the evacuation is ongoing.”

A person is lowered from a rescue helicopter near the site where a big landslide hit a residential area in the village Ask, some 40 km north of Oslo. (Jil Yngland/NTB via AP)

In the meantime, the country’s Ministry of Justice and Emergency Preparedness said the situation is being monitored closely.

