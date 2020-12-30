https://www.oann.com/dozens-unaccounted-for-after-landslide-in-norway/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dozens-unaccounted-for-after-landslide-in-norway

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:25 PM PT – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

At least 10 people are injured and a dozen are reported missing following a landslide in Norway.

Local authorities said more than a dozen buildings were swept away from a residential area in Gjergrum on Wednesday. Rescue teams continue to search for missing people as police said it’s likely they are trapped under mud and debris.

The landslide forced more than 700 residents to evacuate the area.

“The injured have been transported to [a] hospital,” Roger Pettersen, police spokesperson, stated. “There are injured people in the emergency department [and] we have a retirement home that has been evacuated and the evacuation is ongoing.”

In the meantime, the country’s Ministry of Justice and Emergency Preparedness said the situation is being monitored closely.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

