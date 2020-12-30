https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/emerald-robinson-newsmax-examines-future-republican-party-complete-cluelessness-ruling-elites-video/

Journalist Emerald Robinson filled in for Rob Schmitt on Newsmax Wednesday night.

She opened big with a segment on the future of the feckless Republican Party and the complete ignorance of the ruling elites.

Mitch McConnell this week passed legislation to give billions to remote governments on the other side of the globe but only $600 to working Americans who lost everything thanks to the unscientific pandemic politics. Few Republicans seem concerned that Democrats, using a dementia patient who rarely campaigned, stole a landslide election from President Trump. Republican lawmakers appear oblivious to the fact that Democrats are willing to manufacture millions of votes to take control of the American people.

This was an excellent segment.

Emerald has a grasp on the Trump movement like no other journalist out there today.

TRENDING: BREAKING: “I Cannot Vote to Certify the Electoral College Results on January 6th” – MO Senator Josh Hawley Announces He Will Object to Electoral College Certification Process

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

