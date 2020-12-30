https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/first-senator-josh-hawley-announces-he-will-object-to-electoral-college-results-on-jan-6/

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Wednesday he will object on Jan. 6 to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. His objection guarantees a voice for President Trump, who argued in lawsuits that fraud handed narrow wins to Biden in swing states.

“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did,” Hawley said in a statement. “And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same.”

Hawley added: “I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections.”

Some House Republicans already said they would object to the results, but they needed a senator’s objection to trigger actual floor votes on whether to accept the outcome.

After the challenge is made, the House and Senate vote independently on whether to accept the Electoral College results, which went 306-232 for Biden. Because Democrats will hold the House, the objection will likely be defeated. Both chambers must accept a challenge.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has pleaded with senators not to object, saying it would force Republicans to oppose Trump. McConnell told colleagues this month it would be a “terrible vote” for Republicans.

Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who takes office Jan. 3, previously said he was considering challenging the results.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) said, however, that an Electoral College challenge would fail even in the Republican-held Senate. “In the Senate, it would… go down like a shot dog,” Thune recently told reporters.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) brushed off Hawley’s statement during a press conference on Wednesday. “I have no doubt that on next Wednesday a week from today, Joe Biden will be confirmed by the acceptance of the vote of the Electoral College as the 46th president of the United States,” Pelosi said.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

