https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/charliekirk-nancypelosi-electionfraud-house/2020/12/30/id/1003677

In a stunning revelation of hypocrisy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., objected to Ohio’s election results that gave former President George W. Bush the victory over Democrat John Kerry in 2004.

Even the words are eerily similar to 2020’s election challenge posed by President Donald Trump’s campaign, conservative Charlie Kirk adroitly pointed out.

“People must have confidence that every vote legally cast will be legally counted and accurately counted,” Rep. Pelosi, then House minority leader, said on the House floor Jan. 6, 2005, in a C-SPAN video posted on Kirk’s website.

“But constantly shifting vote tallies in Ohio and malfunctioning electronic machines, which may not have paper receipts, have led to additional loss of confidence by the public.

“As elected officials, we have a solemn responsibility to improve our election system and its administration. We cannot be here again four years from now discussing the failings of the 2008 election.”

On that same Jan. 6 in 2021, 16 years later and next Wednesday, House Republicans are expected to challenge the election results in as many as six states.

You may view Pelosi’s full 2005 election objection here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

